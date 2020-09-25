REBusinessOnline

C.W. Driver Completes Construction of $71.5M CSU Dominguez Hills Science & Innovation Building in California

Posted on by in California, Civic, Development, Western

The Science & Innovation Building at California State University, Dominguez Hills features 87,000 square feet of laboratory, classroom and faculty offices.

CARSON, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos. has completed the construction of California State University, Dominguez Hills’ (CSUDH) Science & Innovation Building in Carson. The 87,000-square-foot facility features state-of-the-art laboratories, faculty offices and classrooms that will help prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

The $71.5 million building features sophisticated mechanical and plumbing systems, including special supply and return air ducting, more than 60 fume hoods, and extensive laboratory waste disposal systems. Additionally, electrical systems line every classroom, consisting of medium- and low-voltage utilities, data ports and audio-visual features.

Toyota USA Foundation provided a $4 million grant to CSUDH that was used in part to fund the project. In recognition of the grant, the Toyota Center for Innovation in STEM Education was established in the building. The center features a fabrication lab, spaces for K-12 teaching demonstrations and training, SMART classrooms, collaborative workstations and an outdoor workspace.

HGA Architects & Engineers served as architect for the project.

