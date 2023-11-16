Thursday, November 16, 2023
Bldg22-23-CSUN-Northridge-CA
Buildings No. 22 and No. 23 at California State University, Northridge, will add 198 student housing beds, student community space, study rooms and administrative offices.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

C.W. Driver Cos. Begins Construction of $55.7M Student Housing Complex in Northridge, California

by Amy Works

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos. has started construction on a 198-bed student housing property at California State University, Northridge in the San Fernando Valley. Once completed for opening in fall 2025, the $55.7 million project will add two four-story buildings to the 365-acre campus.

Located at 17950 Lassen St., Buildings No. 22 and No. 23 will total 60,290 square feet, of which 30,000 square feet will be housing space. The residential floors of each building will include dual-occupancy student rooms, with four students sharing each bathroom, and one suite-style living room per floor. Additionally, each building will have its own central elevator, building services and secure access.

The non-residential floors will feature modern amenities and services, with Building No. 22 offering a student community space, study rooms and an expansive multi-purpose room, and Building No. 23 housing administrative offices and mail hub.

A.C. Martin Partners is serving as architect for the project.

