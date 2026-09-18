Friday, September 18, 2026
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The new Malibu Middle School facility is slated to open in late 2028. (Rendering credit: LPA Architects)
CaliforniaCivicDevelopmentWestern

C.W. Driver Cos. Breaks Ground on $74M Middle School, Gym Facility in Malibu

by Amy Works

MALIBU, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos., as general contractor, has broken ground on Phase II of the Malibu Middle and High School campus for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. The $74 million phase includes middle school core and gymnasium facilities.

Phase II will include two distinct buildings, totaling 40,000 square feet. The middle school core building will feature special education and counseling spaces, a wellness center, media lab, food-service areas and shaded outdoor spaces. The gymnasium facility will feature a fitness studio and multi-sport court supporting games, including basketball, volleyball, soccer and badminton.

The second phase is slated for completion in late 2028. Project partners include LPA Architecture, Massetti Consulting and Element Consulting.

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