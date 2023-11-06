C.W. Driver Cos. Breaks Ground on First Phase of Malibu High School Expansion in California

MALIBU, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos. has broken ground on the first phase of Malibu High School’s expansion for Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. The 70,000-square-foot building is slated for completion in fall 2025.

Located at 30215 Morning View Drive, the $100 million Malibu High School core building will be built on the site of the former Juan Cabrillo Elementary School campus, immediately adjacent to the existing high school.

The new two-story building will feature a library, visual and performing arts classrooms, project-based learning facilities, multipurpose spaces, special education classrooms, STEM classrooms, a campus cafeteria and administration offices. Outdoor common space for the school’s students will be partially shaded by an overhead canopy with built-in photovoltaic panels that will generate power for the school and contribute to the campus’ energy conservation.

The project team includes NAC Architecture, Koning Eizenberg Architecture, AMPCO North, Pfeiler & Associates Engineers, California Solar Integrators and Hunsaker and Associates. The project is funded by Measure M, passed by Malibu voters in 2018.