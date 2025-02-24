Monday, February 24, 2025
The $35 million, 25,000-square-foot Irvine High School Performing Arts Center features a 650-seat main theater and a Black Box theater. (Rendering credit: C.W. Driver Cos.)
C.W. Driver Cos. Completes $35M Irvine High School Performing Arts Center in California

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos. has completed Irvine High School Performing Arts Center, a facility designed to inspire creativity and support the performing arts. The $35 million, 25,000-square-foot complex opened to the community in early February.

The state-of-the-art venue features a 650-seat main theater equipped with advanced sound, lighting and rigging systems, providing students and the community with a professional-grade performance experience. Additionally, the center includes a Black Box theater, scene shop, dressing rooms and a modern lobby. The single-story complex consists of a steel and metal frame diaphragm building featuring a combination of metal panels, plaster and curtain wall system finishes.

The ground-up construction began in January 2023. Ruhnau Clarke Architects served as architect for the project.

