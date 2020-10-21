C.W. Driver Cos. Starts Construction of $55M Elementary School in San Diego’s Mission Valley

Posted on by in California, Civic, Development, Western

Located at 7900 Civita Blvd. in San Diego, the new elementary school will feature two classroom buildings offering a total of 24 spaces and a variety of indoor/outdoor learning areas with roll-up doors for maximum flexibility.

SAN DIEGO — C.W. Driver Cos. has started construction of a $55 million San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) elementary school located at 7900 Civita Blvd. in San Diego’s Mission Valley. Serving students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the 77,250-square-foot school will be technology-oriented and accommodate up to 500 students and supporting staff members.

Construction is slated for completion in summer 2022 in time for the 2022-2023 school year. Comprising four buildings, the school project will feature a two-story administration, flex-classroom, makerspace and library building; one-story multipurpose building with a foodservice facility; and two classroom buildings featuring a total of 24 spaces and variety of indoor/outdoor learning areas with roll-up doors for maximum flexibility. Additionally, the campus will feature a dedicated play area for students.

Domus Studio is providing architectural services for the project.