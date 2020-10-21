C.W. Driver Cos. Starts Construction of $55M Elementary School in San Diego’s Mission Valley
SAN DIEGO — C.W. Driver Cos. has started construction of a $55 million San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) elementary school located at 7900 Civita Blvd. in San Diego’s Mission Valley. Serving students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the 77,250-square-foot school will be technology-oriented and accommodate up to 500 students and supporting staff members.
Construction is slated for completion in summer 2022 in time for the 2022-2023 school year. Comprising four buildings, the school project will feature a two-story administration, flex-classroom, makerspace and library building; one-story multipurpose building with a foodservice facility; and two classroom buildings featuring a total of 24 spaces and variety of indoor/outdoor learning areas with roll-up doors for maximum flexibility. Additionally, the campus will feature a dedicated play area for students.
Domus Studio is providing architectural services for the project.