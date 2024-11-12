Tuesday, November 12, 2024
The 73,000-square-foot K-8 Legacy Academy in The Preserve at Chino will serve more than 1,250 students in the Chino Valley Unified School District. (Photo credit: Jun Tang Photography)
C.W. Drivers Cos. Builds K-8 Public School at The Preserve in Chino

by Amy Works

CHINO, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos. has completed the construction of Legacy Academy, a K-8 school at The Preserve at Chino, a 38-acre master-planned community in Chino. The $51 million public school will serve more than 1,250 students in the Chino Valley Unified School District (Chino Valley USD).

Legacy Academy’s 73,000-square-foot campus consists of six one-story buildings housing classrooms, science and STEM labs, physical education facilities, administration, a library, kitchen, multipurpose room, a dedicated TK/kindergarten and an outdoor amphitheater. Additionally, C.W. Driver Cos. provided construction of the school’s new parking lots, playfields, hardcourts, fencing and gates.

PBK Architect provided architectural services for the project.

