C1 Development, GMH Receive Approval for 1,000-Bed Student Housing Development Near Louisiana State University

by John Nelson

BATON ROUGE, LA. — A joint venture between C1 Development and GMH Communities has received approval for a student housing development at 6800 Burbank Drive near the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus in Baton Rouge. The development can span up to 1,000 beds and is set to offer cottage- and garden-style units, as well as townhomes, in two-, four- and five-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities will include a resort-style pool, modern fitness center, resident lounge, business center and study rooms. Construction is expected to begin next fall with completion scheduled for fall 2028.

