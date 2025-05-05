C2 Building Group Completes 380,000 SF Manufacturing Facility for GKN Aerospace in El Cajon, California

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Construction is complete for Gillespie Field iPark, a build-to-suit manufacturing facility for GKN Aerospace and distribution speculative suite near Gillespie Field public airport in El Cajon. The project’s development team includes Ware Malcomb as architect, interior designer and civil engineer; Chestnut Properties as developer; C2 Building Group as general contractor; Prime Engineering as structural engineer; Ridge Landscaping as landscape architect; and NV5 as utility consultant.

GKN Aerospace is a global tier-one suppler of aftermath repairs, airframe and engine structures, landing gear, electrical interconnection systems and transparencies. The 380,000-square-foot facility features a two-story lobby, mezzanine, conference rooms, break areas, technical labs and climate-conditioned manufacturing warehouse.