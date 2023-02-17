C3, Legends to Open 25,000 SF Citizens Market Food Hall at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta

ATLANTA — C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), a food technology platform, and Legends have announced plans for Citizens Market, a 25,000-square-foot food hall set to open at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta in April. Featured eateries at the food hall will include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa’Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos and Citizens Pizza. The joint venture also has culinary markets planned for this year in Chicago and Miami, as well as a food hall set to open in London next year.