CA Health and Science Trust Acquires 95,000 SF Medical Office Building in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

ELGIN, ILL. — CA Health and Science Trust Inc. (CAHST) has acquired a 95,000-square-foot medical office building in Elgin for an undisclosed price. A publicly traded REIT was the seller. The four-story property is home to tenants such as Derick Dermatology, Suburban Orthopedics and Northwestern Medicine. The building is located at 1600 Randall Road near I-90 and is adjacent to Advocate Sherman Hospital. The latest investment from CAHST is part of an equity commitment of up to $245 million from partners Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Monarch Alternative Capital LP and CA Ventures for the acquisition, development and renovation of medical office and life sciences buildings.