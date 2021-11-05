REBusinessOnline

CA Health and Science Trust Acquires 95,000 SF Medical Office Building in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

The four-story property is home to tenants such as Derick Dermatology, Suburban Orthopedics and Northwestern Medicine.

ELGIN, ILL. — CA Health and Science Trust Inc. (CAHST) has acquired a 95,000-square-foot medical office building in Elgin for an undisclosed price. A publicly traded REIT was the seller. The four-story property is home to tenants such as Derick Dermatology, Suburban Orthopedics and Northwestern Medicine. The building is located at 1600 Randall Road near I-90 and is adjacent to Advocate Sherman Hospital. The latest investment from CAHST is part of an equity commitment of up to $245 million from partners Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Monarch Alternative Capital LP and CA Ventures for the acquisition, development and renovation of medical office and life sciences buildings.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  