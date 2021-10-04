CA Health and Science Trust Acquires Three-Building Medical Office Complex in Northwest Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest

The property includes more than 113,200 square feet.

MUNSTER, IND. — CA Health and Science Trust Inc. (CAHST), a newly formed private REIT focused on the acquisition and development of medical office and life sciences facilities, has acquired a three-building medical office complex in Munster for an undisclosed price. Munster is located about 30 miles southeast of the Chicago Loop.

The buildings total more than 113,200 square feet and are home to ambulatory surgery centers. The sale also includes adjacent land parcels for the potential development of up to 50,000 square feet of additional medical office space. The acquisition is part of an equity commitment of up to $245 million from partners Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Monarch Alternative Capital LP and CA Ventures. Mike Wilson, Erik Foster and Jim Kornick of Avison Young represented the seller, LBC Owner LLC.