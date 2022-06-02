CA Health & Science Trust Acquires Three-Story Medical Office Building Near Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Wisconsin

The Mayfair Health Professional Building is more than 90 percent leased.

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — CA Health & Science Trust Inc. (CAHST) has acquired the Mayfair Health Professional Building in Wauwatosa near Milwaukee. The purchase price was undisclosed. The three-story medical office building, which is situated near Mayfair Mall, is more than 90 percent leased to medical practices offering orthopedic, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging and other services. CAHST is a private REIT focused on the acquisition and development of medical office and life sciences facilities across the U.S.