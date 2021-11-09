REBusinessOnline

CA Industrial, Barings Break Ground on 4 MSF Logistics Site in Metro Savannah

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — CA Industrial, part of Chicago-based CA Ventures, and Barings LLC, a subsidiary of MassMutual, have broken ground on the first phase of the I-16 Port Logistics site in Bloomingdale. The nine-building industrial project totals nearly 4 million square feet.

Located on the northeast corner of Interstate 16 about 13.5 miles from Savannah, I-16 Port Logistics is situated close to the Port of Savannah. The first phase of the development will include one cross-dock facility and two rear-load facilities totaling 1.1 million square feet. Construction of Phase I of the three-phased project is slated for completion by Nov. 2022. Hartford Investment Management Co. (HIMCO) provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the development.

Evans General Contractors is serving as the general contractor for the project, and William Lattimore and Bill Sparks of CBRE will serve as leasing brokers for the properties.

