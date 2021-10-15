CA Industrial, Clarion Partners Break Ground on 708,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Greenwood, Indiana

Indy South Logistics Center is slated for completion in summer 2022.

GREENWOOD, IND. — CA Industrial and Clarion Partners have broken ground on the Indy South Logistics Center, a two-building speculative industrial development spanning 708,000 square feet in Greenwood, about 12 miles south of Indianapolis. Completion of both buildings is slated for summer 2022. Situated at 955 N. Graham Road, the project will offer immediate access to I-65 and I-465. The Peterson Co. is the general contractor. JLL’s Steve Schwegman and Brian Seitz will market the project for lease.