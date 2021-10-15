REBusinessOnline

CA Industrial, Clarion Partners Break Ground on 708,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Greenwood, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Indy South Logistics Center is slated for completion in summer 2022.

GREENWOOD, IND. — CA Industrial and Clarion Partners have broken ground on the Indy South Logistics Center, a two-building speculative industrial development spanning 708,000 square feet in Greenwood, about 12 miles south of Indianapolis. Completion of both buildings is slated for summer 2022. Situated at 955 N. Graham Road, the project will offer immediate access to I-65 and I-465. The Peterson Co. is the general contractor. JLL’s Steve Schwegman and Brian Seitz will market the project for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews