CA Industrial, DWS/RREEF Break Ground on 1.5 MSF Luke Logistics Center in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Luke Logistics Center in Glendale, Ariz., will feature four building offering a total of 1.5 million square feet of industrial space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — CA Industrial, in joint venture partnership with DWS/RREEF, has broken ground for the first phase of Luke Logistics Center at the northwest corner of Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue in Glendale.

Situated on 90 acres, the four-building project feature a total of 1.5 million square feet of industrial space. Each building will feature 32-foot to 40-foot clear heights, cross-dock and rear loading with 185-foot-deep gated truck courts, trailer storage, ample car parking, ESFR sprinkler systems and 60-foot speed bays.

LGE Design Build is serving as the project’s designer and builder. John Lydon and Hagen Hyatt of JLL will handle leasing of the property.

