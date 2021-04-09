CA Industrial to Build 200,000 SF Logistics Facility in Dallas
DALLAS — CA Industrial, a subsidiary of Chicago-based development and investment firm CA Ventures, will build a 200,000-square-foot logistics and last-mile delivery facility in the Great Southwest submarket of Dallas. The project, which will be branded 2700 Avenue K, will feature 36-foot clear heights, 33 dock doors, 190-foot truck court depths and abundant trailer parking. Construction is expected to begin this summer and to be complete in the second half of 2022. Stream Realty Partners represented CA Industrial in its acquisition of the land and will also handle leasing of the facility upon completion.
