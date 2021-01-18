CA Student Living Acquires Two Student Housing Communities in Georgia, Florida Totaling 972 Beds
ATHENS, GA. AND BOCA RATON, FLA. — CA Student Living has acquired two student housing communities in Georgia and Florida for an undisclosed price. The acquisitions include Ikon at Athens, a 374-bed property located near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, and University Park, a 598-bed community located near Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Ikon at Athens offers two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Communal amenities include a pool, outdoor spa, 24-hour fitness center, business center and a coffee cafe. University Park offers two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity alongside shared amenities such as a pool, fitness center, a clubhouse and study rooms. CA’s in-house property management platform will manage both properties. Ryan Lang of Newmark represented the buyer in the transaction. Chicago-based law firm Polsinelli provided legal assistance to the Chicago-based buyer. The seller(s) was not disclosed.