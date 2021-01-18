REBusinessOnline

CA Student Living Acquires Two Student Housing Communities in Georgia, Florida Totaling 972 Beds

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

University Park is located near the Florida Atlantic University campus in Boca Raton.

ATHENS, GA. AND BOCA RATON, FLA. — CA Student Living has acquired two student housing communities in Georgia and Florida for an undisclosed price. The acquisitions include Ikon at Athens, a 374-bed property located near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, and University Park, a 598-bed community located near Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Ikon at Athens offers two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Communal amenities include a pool, outdoor spa, 24-hour fitness center, business center and a coffee cafe. University Park offers two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity alongside shared amenities such as a pool, fitness center, a clubhouse and study rooms. CA’s in-house property management platform will manage both properties. Ryan Lang of Newmark represented the buyer in the transaction. Chicago-based law firm Polsinelli provided legal assistance to the Chicago-based buyer. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

