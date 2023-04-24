CA Ventures Breaks Ground on 166-Unit Multifamily Project in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Chicago-based development and investment firm CA Ventures has broken ground on The Archive, a 166-unit multifamily project in New Haven. The transit-oriented property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center and various outdoor recreational and green spaces. According to The New Haven Register, the two-building development was approved before the city’s inclusionary zoning ordinance was passed, so the project will consist entirely of market-rate units. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the fourth quarter.