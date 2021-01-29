CA Ventures Enters Partnership with AIG for 215,000 SF Industrial Development in Newnan, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

NEWNAN, GA. — CA Ventures has entered into a joint venture partnership with AIG to deliver a 215,000-square-foot, Class A light industrial facility in Newnan. The project, known as Coweta Business Center, will feature 32-foot clear heights, 200 auto parking spaces and up to 55 dock doors. The site is located adjacent to Interstate 85, less than one mile from the full diamond interchange at Exit 51. The joint venture partnership is planning to start construction later this year and finish construction in December.

Wes Budd and Chris Irby of NAI Brannen Goddard represented CA in the acquisition of the land and will also be leasing the project. Mark Sixour, Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth and Britton Burdette of JLL Capital Markets arranged the joint venture partnership.

CA Ventures, a Chicago-based firm, is a global real estate development and investment management company. AIG is a global finance and insurance firm based in New York City.