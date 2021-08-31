CA Ventures, Harlem Irving Begin Pre-Leasing 270 Hennepin Apartment Tower in Minneapolis

This rendering shows the indoor pool area at the property.

MINNEAPOLIS — CA Ventures and Harlem Irving Cos. have started pre-leasing 270 Hennepin, a 22-story apartment tower located at 270 Hennepin Ave. in downtown Minneapolis. First move-ins are scheduled for this fall. The project features 346 apartment units and 20,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor. In addition to floor plans ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, there are two- and three-bedroom penthouse units. Amenities include an indoor pool, outdoor sky terrace, movie theater, fitness and yoga rooms, bike storage and two levels of underground parking. Monthly rents start at $1,425. Residents can currently receive up to two months of free rent.