CA Ventures, Midwest Property Group Break Ground on 12-Story Office Building in Chicago’s River North

Known as 448 North LaSalle, the project is 75 percent pre-leased.

CHICAGO — Developers CA Ventures and Midwest Property Group Ltd. have broken ground on a 12-story, boutique office building located at 448 N. LaSalle St. in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The Class A building is 75 percent pre-leased, as CA Ventures will occupy the lower five floors and WeWork will lease four floors. Chris Cassata and Craig Coupe of JLL will market the remaining three floors for lease. The 172,000-square-foot project is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2021. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, fitness center and bike room. Lamar Johnson Collaborative is the architect and Lendlease is the general contractor. Indure Build-to-Core Fund LLC provided project financing.