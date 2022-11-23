REBusinessOnline

CA Ventures Sells 267-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in Metro Denver to Harrison Street

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

WESTMINSTER AND ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — CA Ventures has sold its Anthology of Westminster and Anthology of Englewood senior living assets to Harrison Street.

“Anthology’s Westminster and Englewood assets have leased incredibly well — particularly having opened their doors at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020,” says Justin Dickinson, president of Anthology Senior Living. “The strong financial performance of each asset despite a volatile global macroeconomic environment and never-before-seen headwinds across the industry is a testament to both our investment strategy and the talent of our team.”

The Westminster community totals 137 units nine miles northwest of downtown Denver near a prominent retail corridor and residential neighborhoods. The upscale senior living community includes 107 assisted living units and 30 memory care units.

The Englewood community totals 130 units seven miles south of downtown Denver and features unobstructed views of the Rocky Mountains and Cherry Hills Country Club. The property comprises 106 assisted living units and 24 memory care units across seven stories.

