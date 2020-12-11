CA Ventures Tops Off 500,000 SF Multifamily Tower in Nashville’s Midtown Neighborhood

2010 West End is a 500,000-square-foot multifamily development located near Vanderbilt University in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood. (Rendering courtesy of: Solomon Cordwell Buenz)

NASHVILLE, TENN. — General contractor James McHugh Construction and developer CA Ventures are celebrating the topping off of 2010 West End, a 500,000-square-foot multifamily development located near Vanderbilt University in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood.

Architectural firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz designed the 25-story project, which will include 358 residential units, 420 parking spaces and 5,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Communal amenities are set to include an outdoor deck with a swimming pool, spa, fire pits, grills and picnic areas; a fitness and wellness center with a yoga studio; a music performance lounge; and a dog run with a pet spa and lounge.

“We are pleased to reach a key construction milestone with McHugh in the vibrant West End market,” says Matt Booma, president and global head of residential at CA Ventures. “Our contribution to the skyline will continue Nashville’s growth with a development that values individualism and self-expression with an exceptional design.” The development — a construction price for which was undisclosed — is on schedule to open in summer 2021.

Chicago-based CA Ventures is a global real estate investment management company with over $13 billion of assets across North America, South America and Europe. The firm offers in-house investment, development and operational services across a number of commercial real estate asset classes including multifamily, student housing, senior living, industrial and office.

— Katie Sloan