CAA Signs 75,000 SF Office Lease at Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has signed a 75,000-square-foot office lease at Nashville Yards, a 19-acre mixed-use project currently underway in downtown Nashville. Scheduled to begin in late 2025, CAA’s occupancy will span two floors.

Designed by CannonDesign, the office will feature indoor-outdoor workspaces, game and listening lounges and private terraces on each floor. Amenities at the property, which is located at 955 Church St., will include plazas, courtyards, green spaces, meeting hubs, entertainment spaces, an outdoor deck, three levels of retail and dining space, parking and valet services.

CAA will be relocating from its current Nashville office within the SunTrust building next to the Ryman Auditorium. Southwest Value Partners is the landlord and developer at Nashville Yards, which, upon completion, will feature a 591-room hotel and a 4,500-person concert venue in addition to retail, dining and office space.