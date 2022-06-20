Cabot, Cabot & Forbes to Develop 300,000 SF Life Sciences Campus in Woburn, Massachusetts

Cabot, Cabot & Forbes' new life sciences project in Woburn will be situated on a 14-acre site at 216 New Boston St.

WOBURN, MASS. — Locally based firm Cabot, Cabot & Forbes has filed plans with the Planning Board of the City of Woburn, a northern suburb of Boston, to develop a 300,000-square-foot life sciences campus. Plans call for a 175,000-square-foot lab and office building and a 135,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to lease the project. The developer expects to receive the necessary permits and approvals by the end of the summer.