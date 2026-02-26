Cabot Properties Buys 370,264 SF Industrial Park in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Boston-based investment firm Cabot Properties has purchased Corporate Center Fannin, a 370,264-square-foot industrial park in southwest Houston. The development consists of two buildings: a 218,966-square-foot, cross-dock facility that was built in 2002 and a 151,298-square-foot, front-load building that was completed in 2022. The buildings feature 30- to 32-foot clear heights and a total of 68 dock-high doors and 10 drive-in doors. Trent Agnew, Charles Strauss, Lance Young, Brooke Petzold and Dawson Hastings of JLL represented the seller, Taurus Investment Holdings, in the transaction.