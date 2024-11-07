Cabot Properties Buys Four-Property Inland Empire Industrial Portfolio for $202.1M

ONTARIO, FONTANA AND SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Cabot Properties has purchased a four-property, 669,057-square-foot industrial portfolio in Inland Empire from a private institutional seller for $202.1 million.

The portfolio includes a 263,670-square-foot building at 1670 Champagne Ave. and a 147,484-square-foot facility at 1651 S. Carlos Ave. in Ontario; a 103,343-square-foot building at 10917 Cherry Ave. in Fontana; and a 154,560-square-foot building at 750 S. Valley View Ave. in San Bernardino.

Institutionally managed, each building is fully occupied on a triple-net lease with a remaining weighted average lease term (WALT) of 3.6 years with mostly investment-grade tenants.

Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia, Kylie Jones, Thomas Taylor, Steve Bellitti and Joey Jones of Colliers represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.