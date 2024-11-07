Thursday, November 7, 2024
1670-Champagne-Ave-Ontario-CA
Pictured is one of the four buildings in the sold portfolio. The building at 1670 Champagne Ave. in Ontario, Calif., offers 263,670 square feet of industrial space.
Cabot Properties Buys Four-Property Inland Empire Industrial Portfolio for $202.1M

by Amy Works

ONTARIO, FONTANA AND SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Cabot Properties has purchased a four-property, 669,057-square-foot industrial portfolio in Inland Empire from a private institutional seller for $202.1 million.

The portfolio includes a 263,670-square-foot building at 1670 Champagne Ave. and a 147,484-square-foot facility at 1651 S. Carlos Ave. in Ontario; a 103,343-square-foot building at 10917 Cherry Ave. in Fontana; and a 154,560-square-foot building at 750 S. Valley View Ave. in San Bernardino.

Institutionally managed, each building is fully occupied on a triple-net lease with a remaining weighted average lease term (WALT) of 3.6 years with mostly investment-grade tenants.

Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia, Kylie Jones, Thomas Taylor, Steve Bellitti and Joey Jones of Colliers represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

