Cabot Properties, MRP Industrial to Develop 86,840 SF Industrial Building in Metro D.C.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — Cabot Properties Inc. and MRP Industrial are co-developing a speculative 86,840-square-foot warehouse/industrial building in Upper Marlboro, a Washington, D.C., suburb in Maryland’s Prince George’s County. The site is located on an approximate seven-acre parcel within Collington Park, with delivery expected to occur in the fall. Late last year, Cabot Properties acquired the development site from MRP Industrial for an undisclosed price.

The property will be a single-story concrete tilt-wall building with 32-foot clear heights, 23 dock and two drive-in doors, LED lighting, a 120-foot truck court to support the movement of large tractor trailers and segregated parking fields for employee and visitor parking for nearly 100 vehicles. The large, open-space floorplate is suitable for a range of light manufacturing, warehouse, logistics and last-mile operations and can accommodate both a single- and multi-tenant use.

Located 20 miles from Washington, D.C., and 40 miles from the Port of Baltimore, Collington Park is situated close to Interstate 495 and MD Route 301 and has more than 4 million square feet of industrial/warehouse space, with a current vacancy rate under 3.7 percent. Target and Amazon combined occupy more than 1 million square feet within the park. Other tenants include FedEx, La-Z-Boy, Nordstrom and Thos. Summerville.

Cabot Properties and MRP have selected Lance Schwarz and Peter Burleigh of NAI Michael to be the exclusive leasing brokers for the new facility.

Cabot Properties is a Boston-based international private equity investment firm exclusively focused on industrial properties. MRP Industrial is a Baltimore-based commercial real estate and investment company.