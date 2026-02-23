Cabot Properties Sells 112,500 SF Manufacturing Facility in Centennial, Colorado

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Cabot Properties has completed the disposition of a single-tenant manufacturing facility at 6284 S. Nome Court in Centennial. The Koll Co. acquired the asset for $21.5 million.

Situated on 7.4 acres, the 112,500-square-foot property features specialized infrastructure designed for precise manufacturing operations. Built in 1996, the concrete tilt-up building offers front-loading dock access with seven docks, a clear height of 22 feet and a 6,000-amp electrical capacity. Additionally, the asset offers a 125-foot truck court with concrete apron, 104 auto parking spaces, wet fire protection systems and a mix of T5 and T12 lighting throughout the warehouse space.

Plastic Design & Manufacturing Co., operating as Plastic Molding Technology, has occupied the facility since 1997. The company specializes in custom plastic molding solutions, including thermoforming and precision injection molding.

Peter Merrion and Rob Key of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.