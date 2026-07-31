Friday, July 31, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

Cabot Properties Sells 2.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Chicago, Minneapolis Markets

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO AND MINNEAPOLIS — Cabot Properties has sold the North Central Portfolio, a collection of 11 industrial buildings totaling roughly 2.5 million square feet across the greater Chicago and Minneapolis markets. A global asset manager purchased the portfolio, which includes assets both developed and acquired by Cabot.

Six of the properties are located in the North/Central Kane County and West Suburbs submarkets of Chicago and include four cross-dock facilities and two rear-load properties totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet. The assets have an average vintage of 2019 and feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, 130-to-185-foot truck court depths and efficient loading configurations. The buildings are 97 percent occupied by various logistics and distribution users.

The additional five buildings comprise roughly 1 million square feet across the Northwest and Southwest submarkets of Minneapolis. The rear-load facilities have an average vintage of 2014 and feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and 130-to-155-foot truck court depths. The fully leased properties are home to distribution and light manufacturing users.

You may also like

IPA Negotiates Sale of 306-Unit Apartment Community in...

Hanover, TIG Complete 213,425 SF Spec Industrial Project...

JLL Brokers Sale of 113,823 SF Shopping Center...

Skender Begins Conversion of Chicago Office Tower into...

Hendon Properties Acquires 734,199 SF Shopping Center in...

McColly Bennett Negotiates $15M Sale of Medical Office...

Matthews Negotiates $4.4M Sale of Mixed-Use Portfolio in...

Seefried Industrial Properties, Clarion Partners Break Ground on...

USA Properties, Strand Financial Sell 293-Unit Talavera Multifamily...