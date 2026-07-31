Cabot Properties Sells 2.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Chicago, Minneapolis Markets

CHICAGO AND MINNEAPOLIS — Cabot Properties has sold the North Central Portfolio, a collection of 11 industrial buildings totaling roughly 2.5 million square feet across the greater Chicago and Minneapolis markets. A global asset manager purchased the portfolio, which includes assets both developed and acquired by Cabot.

Six of the properties are located in the North/Central Kane County and West Suburbs submarkets of Chicago and include four cross-dock facilities and two rear-load properties totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet. The assets have an average vintage of 2019 and feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, 130-to-185-foot truck court depths and efficient loading configurations. The buildings are 97 percent occupied by various logistics and distribution users.

The additional five buildings comprise roughly 1 million square feet across the Northwest and Southwest submarkets of Minneapolis. The rear-load facilities have an average vintage of 2014 and feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and 130-to-155-foot truck court depths. The fully leased properties are home to distribution and light manufacturing users.