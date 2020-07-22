Cabretta Capital Provides $28M in Equity for Affordable Housing Project Underway in Atlanta

Communal amenities at Hartland Station will include a business center, picnic area, fitness center and a playground. (Rendering courtesy of Invest Atlanta)

ATLANTA — Cabretta Capital has teamed with Wendover Housing Partners to develop Hartland Station, a 131-unit affordable housing community in Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood, four miles south of downtown Atlanta. Savannah, Ga.-based Cabretta Capital provided the developer with $28 million to develop the property. Forty units will be reserved for those earning 50 percent of the area median income (AMI) or below, and 70 units will be for those making 60 percent of the AMI or below. Communal amenities at the garden-style community will include a business center, picnic area, fitness center and a playground. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.