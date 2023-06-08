Cabrillo Credit Union Purchases Office Building in San Diego for $7.9M

SAN DIEGO — Cabrillo Credit Union has acquired a 20,060-square-foot office building in the Kearny Mesa submarket of San Diego for $7.9 million.

The building is located at 3710 Ruffin Road. It features solar panels, open ceilings, creative office space, private offices, conference rooms, and employee breakrooms and restrooms on each floor. The property was renovated in 2019.

CBRE’s Phil Linton and Nick Bonner represented the seller, the Council of Community Clinics, which will lease back a quarter of the building.