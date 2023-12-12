Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The project comprises three new Class A distribution centers within Dorchester Commerce Park in Midway, Ga.
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Caddell Construction Breaks Ground on 2.1 MSF Industrial Development Near Savannah

by John Nelson

MIDWAY, GA. — Caddell Construction, on behalf of Flint Development, has broken ground on three Class A distribution centers within Dorchester Commerce Park, an industrial park in the metro Savannah city of Midway. The speculative project totals 2.1 million square feet and is expected to deliver by spring 2025. The development will offer immediate access to I-95 and a 33-mile drive to Port of Savannah.

The project team includes Davidson Architecture + Engineering and CBRE. The project will comprise a 1.2 million-square-foot building, a 594,522-square-foot cross-dock facility and a 276,062-square-foot facility, which is expected to open in April. Caddell Construction will establish an onsite batching plant to manufacture its own concrete for the development.

You may also like

University of Florida, Partners to Develop 1.2 MSF...

HIC Land Buys 2,600 Acres in Hardeeville, South...

Granite Properties Inks Five Office Leases in Atlanta...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Windy...

Constellation, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 200,493 SF Industrial...

NexCore Group to Develop $60M Life Sciences Building...

BWE Provides $14.4M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Denton...

Trident Capital Group Acquires Two Warehouses in Missouri,...

Logisteed America Renews 106,100 SF Industrial Lease in...