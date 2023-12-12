Caddell Construction Breaks Ground on 2.1 MSF Industrial Development Near Savannah

MIDWAY, GA. — Caddell Construction, on behalf of Flint Development, has broken ground on three Class A distribution centers within Dorchester Commerce Park, an industrial park in the metro Savannah city of Midway. The speculative project totals 2.1 million square feet and is expected to deliver by spring 2025. The development will offer immediate access to I-95 and a 33-mile drive to Port of Savannah.

The project team includes Davidson Architecture + Engineering and CBRE. The project will comprise a 1.2 million-square-foot building, a 594,522-square-foot cross-dock facility and a 276,062-square-foot facility, which is expected to open in April. Caddell Construction will establish an onsite batching plant to manufacture its own concrete for the development.