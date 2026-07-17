Friday, July 17, 2026
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Caddell Construction Opens New Office in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Caddell Construction has opened a new corporate office in Columbus within Grandview Yard. Despite launching its first corporate office in the state, the company is not new to Ohio — its first job dates back to 1989. The move comes as Caddell continues to experience significant growth across Ohio and the Midwest, driven by increasing demand for mission-critical, advanced manufacturing, education and complex commercial projects.

Vice President Justin Spafford will lead the Columbus office, which features gathering spaces at the front of the building. The expansion is supported by Caddell executive and longtime Columbus construction leader Bob Cunningham, who joined Caddell in early 2025. Alabama-based Caddell is a full-service general contractor with more than $24 billion in projects across 38 countries.

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