REBusinessOnline

Caddis Breaks Ground on 60,000 SF Healthcare Project in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Caddis, a Dallas-based developer exclusively focused on healthcare real estate, has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot project in Frisco. Frisco Medical Pavilion II will be located at 12850 Dallas Parkway, just north of Texas Health Frisco, a full-service hospital that opened in 2019. Dallas-based Grace Hebert Curtis Architects is designing the project, and Novel Builders is serving as the general contractor. Transwestern is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for early 2024.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  