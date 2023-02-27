Caddis Breaks Ground on 60,000 SF Healthcare Project in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Caddis, a Dallas-based developer exclusively focused on healthcare real estate, has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot project in Frisco. Frisco Medical Pavilion II will be located at 12850 Dallas Parkway, just north of Texas Health Frisco, a full-service hospital that opened in 2019. Dallas-based Grace Hebert Curtis Architects is designing the project, and Novel Builders is serving as the general contractor. Transwestern is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for early 2024.