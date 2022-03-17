REBusinessOnline

Caddis to Develop 60,000 SF Medical Office Building in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based firm Caddis Healthcare Real Estate will develop Frisco Medical Pavilion II, a 60,000-square-foot medical office building that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The site is located just north of Texas Health Frisco Hospital. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2022, with an estimated completion date of summer 2023. Transwestern has been tapped to lease the property. Caddis broke ground on the Frisco Medical Pavilion I in 2018, and the building is now fully leased.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  