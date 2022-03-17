Caddis to Develop 60,000 SF Medical Office Building in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based firm Caddis Healthcare Real Estate will develop Frisco Medical Pavilion II, a 60,000-square-foot medical office building that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The site is located just north of Texas Health Frisco Hospital. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2022, with an estimated completion date of summer 2023. Transwestern has been tapped to lease the property. Caddis broke ground on the Frisco Medical Pavilion I in 2018, and the building is now fully leased.