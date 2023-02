Cadeco Industries Signs 258,450 SF Industrial Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — Cadeco Industries, a provider of raw coffee processing services, has signed a 258,450-square-foot industrial lease at 1211 Kress St. in Houston. The site spans 10.5 acres and is located just east of the downtown area. Zack Taylor of Colliers represented Cadeco Industries in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Beau Kaleel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Merfish Realty.