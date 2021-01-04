Cadence Bank Signs 82,215 SF Office Lease at Park Towers in Houston

HOUSTON — Cadence Bank has signed an 82,215-square-foot office lease at Park Towers, a 545,242-square-foot office complex in Uptown Houston. The property consists of two 18-story buildings and offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference facility, tenant lounge with a golf simulator and a drive-thru coffee shop that is currently under construction. Doug Little, David Baker, Kelli Gault and Jack Scharnberg of Transwestern represented the landlord, Regent Properties, in the lease negotiations.