Cadence, Fluornoy Break Ground on 128-Unit Seniors Housing Community Near Seattle

Cadence at Kent-Meridian in Kent, Wash., will feature 128 independent and assisted living units for seniors.

KENT, WASH. — Cadence Living and Flournoy Development Group have broken ground on Cadence at Kent-Meridian in the Seattle suburb of Kent.

The five-acre property is an infill location located adjacent to restaurants and other amenities, with views of Mount Rainier and contains a forest. The three-story building will feature 128 units for both independent and assisted living.

Santé Development Group aided in the site selection process.

“It is very rare to find a site that combines urban walkability with a natural preserve,” says Rob Leinbach, Cadence principal. “Combine that with the ability for an intergenerational experience with the adjacent high school and the fact that there has not been newer, state-of-the-art seniors housing construction in the Kent submarket leads us to believe we have a very special project.”

A timeline for completion was not released.