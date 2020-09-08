Cadence Living, Flournoy Break Ground on Seniors Housing Complex in Suburban Maryland

Cadence Olney will include a three-story building housing independent living and assisted living units and a two-story building for memory care residences.

OLNEY, MD. — Cadence Living and Flournoy Development Group have broken ground on Cadence Olney, a 107-unit seniors housing community in Olney. The community is situated on 37 acres that includes 31 acres of forest preserve that will serve as a natural amenity for residents. The property will include a three-story building housing independent living and assisted living units and a two-story building for memory care residences. The property is situated 19 miles north of downtown Washington, D.C.