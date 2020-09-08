REBusinessOnline

Cadence Living, Flournoy Break Ground on Seniors Housing Complex in Suburban Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Cadence Olney will include a three-story building housing independent living and assisted living units and a two-story building for memory care residences.

OLNEY, MD. — Cadence Living and Flournoy Development Group have broken ground on Cadence Olney, a 107-unit seniors housing community in Olney. The community is situated on 37 acres that includes 31 acres of forest preserve that will serve as a natural amenity for residents. The property will include a three-story building housing independent living and assisted living units and a two-story building for memory care residences. The property is situated 19 miles north of downtown Washington, D.C.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  