Partnership Breaks Ground on 80-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Brea, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Cadence-Brea-Brea-CA

Cadence Brea in Brea, Calif., will feature 80 assisted living and memory care units.

BREA, CALIF. — Cadence Living, Flournoy Development Group and Harrison Street have broken ground on Cadence Brea, an 80-unit assisted living and memory care in the Orange County city of Brea.

The project team includes Thoma-Holec Design, Irwin Partners Architects and Flatiron Development Group.

“This is a unique opportunity and part of our overall strategy to focus on boutique, high-end, amenity-laden communities with high walkability scores,“ says Rob Leinbach, principal with Cadence.

“We are focused on locations with a high barrier to entry,” adds Justin Osborne, vice president at Flournoy Development Group. “It is rare that we come across a site with this many amenities in close proximity.”

The community is scheduled to open in first-quarter 2024.

This will be the third community delivered in the Cadence/Flournoy partnership after Cadence Olney in the Washington, D.C. suburb in Montgomery County, Maryland and Cadence at Kent-Meridian in the Seattle MSA. Cadence Brea is also the eighth collaboration between Cadence and Harrison Street.

