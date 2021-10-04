REBusinessOnline

Cadence McShane Begins Renovation of Historic Seniors Housing Property in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Cadence McShane Construction Co. has started renovations on the 12-story Granada Homes Senior Living Apartments, an age-restricted, low-income seniors housing property located in San Antonio’s RiverWalk area. The project will involve a complete revitalization of the 249-unit building, which was originally constructed in 1928. Renovations will include a restoration of levels one and 15 per historic guidelines to include updated unit amenities such as countertops and appliances, as well as the addition of 16 new apartment units, and community leasing and amenity space. Exterior improvements will also be made to the ground floor to restore historic features. CREO Architects is the project architect. Merchants Capital and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) are providing financing for the project. Completion of the renovations is slated for late 2022.

