Cadence McShane Breaks Ground on 121-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Dallas

The construction of Anthology Senior Living Highland Park in Dallas will include below-grade and ground-level parking for full-time residents. Additionally, a back-up generator will support the building in case of power failure.

DALLAS — General contractor Cadence McShane has broken ground on a 121-unit seniors housing community located in the Highland Park area of Dallas. Developed by Anthology Senior Living and designed by PRDG, the 11-story, 130,000-square-foot building will consist of 24 memory care units and 97 assisted living units. Amenities will include a salon, theater, fitness center, library, a pub with a fireplace and elevated terraces. Completion is slated for June 2023.