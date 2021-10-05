REBusinessOnline

Cadence McShane Breaks Ground on 130-Unit Seniors Housing Community in North Austin

Anthology-of-Austin

Anthology of Austin is slated for a spring 2023 completion.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Cadence McShane has broken ground on Anthology of Austin, a 130-unit seniors housing community that will be located on the city’s north side. Designed by OZ Architecture, the five-story, 128,000-square-foot facility will offer assisted living and memory care services. Units will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, and amenities will include a fitness center, salon, clubhouse, theater and a bar/bistro. Completion is scheduled for spring 2023.

