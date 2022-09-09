Cadence McShane Breaks Ground on 231,000 SF Middle School in Richardson, Texas

Lake Highlands Middle School in Richardson is expected to be complete in time for the fall 2024 academic semester.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — General contractor Cadence McShane has broken ground on Lake Highlands Middle School, a 231,000-square-foot campus in metro Dallas that will be part of the Richardson Independent School District. The campus will comprise three buildings with traditional classrooms and administrative spaces, as well as a cafeteria, two competition gyms, a weight room, track and practice field and tennis courts. Perkins + Will is designing the school, which should be able to support about 1,500 students. Completion is slated for fall 2024.