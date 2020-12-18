Cadence McShane Completes 145,222 SF Warehouse Project in Conroe, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Buske Logistics' new build-to-suit facility in Conroe totals 145,222 square feet.

CONROE, TEXAS — General contractor Cadence McShane has completed a 145,222-square-foot warehouse project in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The project is a build-to-suit for Illinois-based Buske Logistics. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, the 18-acre property features a rear-load configuration, 39-foot clear heights, 133 car parking spaces and 2,500 square feet of office space.