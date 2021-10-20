Cadence McShane Completes 179,000 SF Addition, Renovations for Austin High School

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Cadence McShane has completed a project for the Austin Independent School District that delivered a 179,000-square-foot addition and renovations to Eastside Early College High School. The new structure features learning studios that incorporate flexible workspaces and integrated technology throughout the building. A gym with a second-story running track was also constructed. Perkins + Will served as the project architect.