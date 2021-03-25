Cadence McShane Completes 197-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — General contractor Cadence McShane has completed Brookwood Senior Apartments, a 197-unit affordable housing project in San Antonio catering to senior citizens. Designed by B&A Architects, the six-acre property features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, dining area, lounge, arts and crafts studio, game room, salon and self-storage rooms. Outdoor amenities include a pool, herb garden and two courtyards. The property also houses carports and 224 parking spaces. An undisclosed private firm developed the property in partnership with the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs. Information on renter restrictions was also undisclosed.