Cadence McShane Completes 242-Unit Broadway Chapter Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

Development, Multifamily, Texas

Local artist Eric “Drigo” Rodriguez painted a 5,000-square-foot mural on the southern exterior of the parking garage at Broadway Chapter in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — General contractor Cadence McShane has completed construction of Broadway Chapter, a 242-unit multifamily project in Fort Worth’s Near Southside District. Developed by CRG Real Estate Solutions and designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, the property spans two acres and 320,000 square feet. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and include private balconies. The amenity package consists of a pool, dog run, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center, coffee bar, library, lounge and Zoom rooms. The development team also delivered a 98,000-square-foot parking garage as part of the project.

